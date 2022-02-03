  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt appoints Ravi Mittal as IBBI chairperson

Mittal will be the second full-time Chairperson of the IBBI, a key institution in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which came into force in 2016.

Written by PTI
IBBI, IBBI new chairperson, Ravi Mittal, IBBI Ravi Mittal,
In October 2021, IBBI Whole Time Member Navrang Saini was given the additional charge as the chairperson.

The government has appointed former civil servant Ravi Mittal as the chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), according to sources. The appointment comes little over four months after the post fell vacant following the retirement of M S Sahoo who completed his five-year term on September 30, 2021.

In October 2021, IBBI Whole Time Member Navrang Saini was given the additional charge as the chairperson. On Thursday, the sources said Mittal, who had served as Secretary of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), among other positions, has been appointed as the IBBI chairperson.

Mittal will be the second full-time Chairperson of the IBBI, a key institution in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which came into force in 2016.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.