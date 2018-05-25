Govt appoints non-executive chairpersons at 3 PSBs

The government on Thursday appointed non-executive chairpersons at three public-sector banks — Punjab & Sind Bank, Dena Bank and Central Bank of India.

In a tweet, financial services secretary Rajiv Kumar said: “As part of banking reforms and on recommendation of Banks Board Bureau (BBB), the government appoints Charan Singh, Anjali Bansal, and Tapan Ray as non executive chairperson of Punjab & Sind Bank, Dena Bank and Central Bank of India, respectively.”

The appointments come at a time when both Dena Bank and Central Bank of India are under the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) until they fix their finances. RBI has also imposed restriction on lending by Dena Bank.

As such, 11 of the 21 PSBs are officially stressed as they are under the PCA, while all of them are saddled with massive bad debts. Several scams, including the over $2-billion fraud at Punjab National Bank, too have dented image of some of

the PSBs.

However, with the resolution process of bad assets under the insolvency framework gaining momentum (The acquisition of Bhushan Steel by Tata Steel subsidiary, for instance, is expected to reduce PSBs’ bad debt by around `35,000 crore) and a substantial provisioning for bad assets having completed, the government believes the worst is already behind.

Tapan Ray retired last year as the corporate affairs secretary, while Charan Singh earlier served as senior economist at IMF as well as a director at Reserve Bank of India. Anjali Bansal is the founder of Spencer Stuart’s India and had worked at McKinsey and Company.

Changes at the top levels are expected soon at several other PSBs, including Allahabad Bank whose MD and CEO Usha Ananthasubramanian was recently divested of all executive powers.

Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), the umbrella body of all banks, is also in the process of hiring a consultant to measure the level of reforms being carried out at public sector banks.

Due to high NPAs and resultant provisioning, State Bank of India this week announced a loss of `7,718 crore in the fourth quarter of 2017-18, which is its highest ever.

Punjab National Bank posted a net loss of `13,417 crore for the quarter, the worst quarterly performance by any lender in the country’s banking history, following the Nirav Modi-Mehul Choksi fraud.