Govt accuses Mukesh Ambani’s RIL, others of gas theft, HC seeks response; here’s all you need to know

The government has accused Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries (RIL) and its partners of “unjust enrichment” of over .729 billion

The government has accused Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries (RIL) and its partners of “unjust enrichment” of over $1.729 billion by siphoning gas from deposits they had no right to exploit. On government’s petition, the Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from RIL and UK-based BP Plc and Niko Resources of Canada. The matter will be heard on December 15.

Here’s All You Need To Know About The Case