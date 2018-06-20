Government targets 30-GW offshore wind capacity by 2030

Govt targets 30-GW offshore wind capacity by 2030

In order to increase the interest of renewable energy companies to explore the untapped avenue of power generation from beyond the country’s landmass, the government announced the target of having 30 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030. In the short term, the aim is to install 5 GW of such power plants by 2022.

The government, in April, had invited expressions of interest for the development of India’s maiden commercial offshore wind farm, and had proposed a 400 sq km area to set up 1,000 MW of wind capacity near the Pipavav port. The ministry of new and renewable energy said the invitation “has evoked keen response from the industry both global and Indian”.

“Given India’s coastline of 7,600 km, the country has enormous potential for offshore wind energy and it can potentially repeat the success achieved in onshore wind energy,” said Suzlon Group CMD Tulsi Tanti.