Government suspends DoT official for posting incendiary video on Youtube

By: | Published: February 26, 2019 10:35 PM

" The DoT order did not specify any reason for the suspension of Joshi. Joshi on Monday had written to Delhi Police Commissioner for action against a person in the name of Kapil Mishra alleging that he has circulated a highly “incendiary video, provoking people to attack some citizens” on You Tube and Twitter in violation to IT Act and Indian Penal Code.

Government suspends DoT official, You Tube, Delhi police, telecom operators, IT Act, twitterThe order was issued in the wake of some TV journalists filing complaints against receipt of abusive messages on their cellphones from some mobile subscribers.

The government on Tuesday suspended a telecom department (DoT) official who had asked the Delhi police to take action against an individual for posting an “incendiary” video on You Tube. A DoT order dated February 26 said, “Competent Authority In excercise of powers …hereby places the said Shri Ashish Joshi an SAG officer …posted as Controller of Communication Accounts, Uttarakhand, under suspension with immediate effect. ” The DoT order did not specify any reason for the suspension of Joshi. Joshi on Monday had written to Delhi Police Commissioner for action against a person in the name of Kapil Mishra alleging that he has circulated a highly “incendiary video, provoking people to attack some citizens” on You Tube and Twitter in violation to IT Act and Indian Penal Code.

He had mentioned that licence conditions bar carriage of objectionable obscene, unauthorised or any other content, messages or communications in any form in the network and asked telcos to take immediate action against customers/subscribers for sending such messages as it is also a violation of customer declaration in customer application form.

Joshi on February 19 had also issued an order to telecom operators to crack down on offensive or obscene messages to people and set up a helpline to receive complaints against such customers. The order was issued in the wake of some TV journalists filing complaints against receipt of abusive messages on their cellphones from some mobile subscribers.

