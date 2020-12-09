  • MORE MARKET STATS

Government should not hoard mines, says Naveen Jindal

By: |
December 9, 2020 6:36 PM

He said India being a very competitive market, such scarcity leads to intense bidding and unsustainable valuation.

Jindal also said coal availability should improve and imports come down over the next five-ten years due to commercial mining. (File photo: IE)

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Chairman Naveen Jindal on Wednesday said the Union government should not “hoard” mines and create artificial scarcity, putting up only a few blocks for auction.

He said India being a very competitive market, such scarcity leads to intense bidding and unsustainable valuation.

Related News

“Government has taken care of a lot of challenges, and commercial mining was a bold move… It should help the sector… But, the government cannot hoard blocks and create artificial scarcity,” Jindal said at the Bengal Chamber of Commerce-organised virtual mining conclave.

“Royalty and taxes are the highest here in the world. Royalties are also not GST-compliant, and even coal cess of Rs 400 per tonne cannot be adjusted as input cost,” he said.

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the auction process for 41 coal blocks for commercial mining.

“Out of 38 mines put on auction, 19 mines were successfully auctioned. The success of the auction is 50 per cent,” Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had said last month.

Jindal also said coal availability should improve and imports come down over the next five-ten years due to commercial mining.

He also lauded Coal India and other miners for maintaining production during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Government should not hoard mines says Naveen Jindal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Now experience mall shopping on Myntra as company steps up customer-brand engagement
2India at dramatic inflexion point from where its economy will grow to ten times by 2050, says Gautam Adani
35G offers phenomenal opportunity for market to leapfrog: Cisco official