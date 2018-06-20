​​​
  3. Government receives bids for Pawan Hans stake sale

Government receives bids for Pawan Hans stake sale

Bids have been received for the strategic stake sale in helicopter services provider Pawan Hans, Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey said today.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 20, 2018 6:46 PM
pawan hans stake sale, pawan hans bid,civil aviation dept, state owned ongc, pawan hans joint venture, govt receives pawan hans bid, pawan hans ltd, pawan hans news Government receives bids for Pawan Hans stake sale. (Reuters)

Bids have been received for the strategic stake sale in helicopter services provider Pawan Hans, Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey said today. A profit-making entity, Pawan Hans is a joint venture between the central government and state-owned ONGC.

Under the disinvestment proposal, the government offered to offload its entire 51 per cent stake in the company. Bids have been received for Pawan Hans stake sale, Choubey said here. The last date for submission of initial bids was June 18.

After a tepid response earlier, the government came out with a fresh information memorandum for the strategic stake sale in April.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top