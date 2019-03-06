Government plans to open 2,500 more Jan Aushadhi stores by 2020

March 6, 2019

The number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) in the country under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has crossed 5,000-mark, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya told reporters here.

Jan Aushadhi stores, PMBJK, PMBJP, medicines at cheaper prices, generic medicineUrging the people to buy the generic medicines from the nearest Jan Aushadhi stores, the minister said the medicines sold at these stores are cheaper and consumers must take the benefit.

The Centre Wednesday said over 5,000 Jan Aushadhi stores, which provide quality drugs at affordable rates, have been opened across the country and another 2,500 will come by 2020. Also, the government is planning to open at least one Jan Aushadhi store in every block.

“By the year 2020, another 2,500 Jan Aushadhi stores will be opened in the country. Our aim is to have at least one such store at every block level,” he added. Urging the people to buy the generic medicines from the nearest Jan Aushadhi stores, the minister said the medicines sold at these stores are cheaper and consumers must take the benefit.

“Health is one sector which is on priority of our government. Government is continuously working to provide affordable treatment and medicines at cheaper prices. Today if a patient starts his/her treatment, 70 per cent of money goes on buying medicines,” he said.

He further said that the demand of generic medicine is growing and Jan Aushadi stores across the country are serving 10-15 lakh people per day. The minster also said that for providing further impetus and creating awareness about use of generic medicines, it has been decided to celebrate March 7, 2019, (Thursday) as ‘Janaushadhi Diwas’ across India.

Under the PMBJP, the government provides more than 800 medicines and 154 surgicals through Jan Aushadhi kendras.

