Government permits imports of PUF panels/doors for hospitals under EPCG scheme

By: | Published: December 18, 2018 10:41 PM

The government Tuesday permitted imports of certain kind of panels and doors used for chilled rooms, cold storages for hospitals under an export promotion scheme.

EPCG is an export promotion scheme under which an exporter can import certain amount of capital goods at zero duty for upgrading technology related with exports.

The government Tuesday permitted imports of certain kind of panels and doors used for chilled rooms, cold storages for hospitals under an export promotion scheme. “Imports of PUF (polyurethane foam) panels/doors for chilled rooms/cold storages and furniture and fixtures etc. for hospitals are allowed under the EPCG,” the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) is an export promotion scheme under which an exporter can import certain amount of capital goods at zero duty for upgrading technology related with exports.

