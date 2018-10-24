Government permits aluminium industry to import pet coke

In general, import of pet coke for fuel purpose is prohibited.

The government Tuesday permitted imports of certain quantity of pet coke, used for fuel purpose, for anode making by the aluminium industry. In a notification, the commerce ministry’s arm the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) also said that imports of 1.4 MT per annum pet coke is allowed for producing calcined pet coke by the Calcined Pet Coke manufacturing units on actual user condition.

“Apart from the five industries — cement, lime klin, calcium carbide, gasification industries, and graphite electrode industry, import of 0.5 MT per annum of pet coke for anode making by the aluminium industry” is allowed actual user condition, it said. In general, import of pet coke for fuel purpose is prohibited. This is used as feed stock or in the manufacturing process only on actual user basis.