Government owes cash-strapped Air India Rs 1,000 crore: Aviation Ministry

By: | Updated: December 13, 2018 5:45 PM

The government owes cash-strapped Air India Rs 1,000.62 crore, Parliament was informed Thursday.

Air India, Aviation Ministry, jayant sinha, SESF, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Defence“Regular follow-ups for the same are made by Air India and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and normally such dues are cleared from time to time,” he said.

The government owes cash-strapped Air India Rs 1,000.62 crore, Parliament was informed Thursday. In a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said there is an outstanding amount of Rs 1,000.62 crore receivable by Air India Limited for Special Extra Section Flight (SESF) flights from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Regular follow-ups for the same are made by Air India and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and normally such dues are cleared from time to time,” he said. Air India (Al) operates SESF with B747-400 aircraft for the president, vice president and the prime minister. The costs on account of these flights are reimbursed to Al by the respective ministries.

