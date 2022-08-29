Government notices to 63 firms selling kitchen scales and weighing machines to check compliance of law

The government has issued notices to 63 manufacturers, importers and sellers of personal weighing and measuring instruments like kitchen scales on e-commerce platforms, asking whether they have complied with all regulatory norms.

The development comes in the backdrop of several consumer complaints regarding unauthorised sale of these products on the e-commerce platforms.

Speaking to PTI, a senior consumer affairs ministry official said, “Based on the consumer complaints and suo moto, 63 show-cause notices have been issued between June and August 29.”

The manufacturers, importers and sellers have been asked to provide details of the approval of model, manufacturing/importer/dealer licence and verification of weighing scales, the official said.

The suo moto action was taken as it was observed that some manufacturers/ importers of weighing and measuring instruments are selling kitchen scales and personal weighting machines without complying the provisions of the law, the official added.

As per the Legal Metrology Act 2009, the manufacturers and importers are required to get approval of model of their weighing and measuring instrument, manufacturing licence, import registration and verification/stamping platform.

The compliance of these provisions are mandatory in the interest of the consumers and to regulate trade and commerce in weights, measures and other goods.

Further, the mandatory declaration of the product needs to be made on the pre-packaged commodity/e-commerce platform for the consumers to make an informed choice.

The manufacturers/importers are required to maintain the records of the number of weighing and measuring instrument and their parts manufactured and imported, sold/distributed and the details of verification fees paid to the government.

Under the Act, violation of these rules attract fine and imprisonment or both.