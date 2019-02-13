Air India debt: Govt may refinance three-fourth of airline’s Rs 29,000-crore debt

By: | Updated: February 13, 2019 7:09 AM

Air India reported loss of Rs 5,337 crore during FY18.

Air India reported loss of Rs 5,337 crore during FY18.

The government may refinance three-fourth of Air India’s Rs 29,000 crore debt, which has been transferred to a special purpose vehicle, through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) or fresh loans.

Air India has written to the ministry of civil aviation to refinance or restructure the debt as it will help reduce the interest burden.
“The government can look to refinance around Rs 22,000 crore through NCDs or fresh loans from banks which will help them reduce the cost of these borrowings,” an official told FE.

Also Read: TRAI deadline extended: Select DTH, Cable TV channels by 31 March; here’s all about it

The government last year transferred Air India’s working capital debt of around Rs 29,000 crore of its total liabilities to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) called Air India Asset Holdings (AIAHL). More than Rs 7,000 crore of that debt is already in the form of NCDs. Air India has a total debt of around Rs 55,000 crore. The official said this will help the national carrier move towards profitability.

“With oil prices coming down and greater operating efficiencies, the reduction in interest burden will help the airline,” he added.
The government has granted Rs 3,975 crore to Air India during FY19 under the turnaround plan. During the 2019-20 Budget, the government allocated Rs 1,300 crore to service Air India’s debt put in AIAHL. The allocations for the next fiscal was doubled to Rs 2,600 crore, which will used to service the debt of Rs 29,000 crore.

Air India reported loss of Rs 5,337 crore during FY18.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Air India debt: Govt may refinance three-fourth of airline’s Rs 29,000-crore debt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition