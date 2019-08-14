Government join hands with Tata Trust for Rs 300 crore skill development centre

We expect to lay the foundation of this project by mid-September and hope that the institute will be fully operational by next year,” he added.

The skill development ministry on Wednesday announced an association with the Tata Trust to build a Rs 300 crore modern training and skill development centre in the city. While the government will provide four acres in National Skill Training Institute at Sion in Central Mumbai, the Tata Trust will build the infrastructure and run the centre at an investment of Rs 300 crore, Union Skill Development Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey told PTI here after a review meeting. “The institute will have a capacity of 10,000 students.

We expect to lay the foundation of this project by mid-September and hope that the institute will be fully operational by next year,” he added. The review meeting was attended by skill development and entrepreneurship secretary K P Krishnan, Tata Trust representatives and officials of National Skill Training Institute. The institute will be of international standards of Singapore and Germany providing new-age skills including factory automation, digital manufacturing, cyber security, additive manufacturing, data analytics, digital design, smart mechatronics among others. “We want to create future-ready workforce who can cope with the changing technology and digital environment.

Along with the new age courses, the institute will also continue to provide traditional skill training courses,” he added. The institute, which is expected to be ready in 18 months, aims to pull in major private sector companies across sectors to create replicas and work like environment for imparting practical training, he said. The government is planning to build another two such institutes at Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh by 2022, he added.