Government imposes standard Environment Clearance conditions for 25 sectors

Government imposes standard Environment Clearance conditions for sectors like iron, steel, cement, coal, petroleum refineries industry, paper and pulp industries, hydro-electric projects and industrial estates.

The government has imposed standard conditions for as many as 25 sectors like steel, coal and oil, seeking environment clearance (EC) for expansion of existing projects or new projects.

The government-constituted green panel called Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) assesses the projects and makes recommendations, based on which the Environment Ministry grants the final EC.

“In order to bring uniformity on stipulated terms and conditions across the projects and sectors and as a general guidance to EAC as well as project proponents, the ministry has prepared standard conditions for 25 sectors,” the Environment Ministry said in a statement.

The 25 sectors include iron, steel, cement, coal, petroleum refineries industry, paper and pulp industries, hydro-electric projects, industrial estates, among others.

The standard EC conditions will have to be considered by EAC at the time of appraisal of the proposals. EAC after due diligence, can modify, delete and add conditions based on the project specific requirements, the statement said. The recommended conditions by EAC should be brought in the minutes of the meeting, it added.