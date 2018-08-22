​​​
  3. Government imposes restrictions on import of bio-fuels

Government imposes restrictions on import of bio-fuels

The government has imposed a restriction on import of biofuels including ethyl alcohol and other denatured spirits, bio-diesel, petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals other than crude, through an amendment in import policy.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 22, 2018 5:03 PM

 

The government has imposed a restriction on import of biofuels including ethyl alcohol and other denatured spirits, bio-diesel, petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals other than crude, through an amendment in import policy. The import of these items, which was free earlier, will now only be allowed for the non-fuel purpose on an actual user basis.

“Import policy of bio-fuels revised from ‘free’ to ‘restricted’ and allowed for the non-fuel purpose on an actual user basis as per the National Bio-Fuel Policy,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification. In another notification, the government said export of beach sand minerals has been brought under state trading enterprise and shall be canalised through Indian Rare Earths Limited. Export of rare earth compounds classified as beach sand minerals permitted anywhere in the export policy will now be regulated.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top