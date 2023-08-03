Government imposes import restrictions on laptops, tablets

The government on Thursday imposed import restrictions on laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra small form factor computers and servers with immediate effect. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification said that exemption from import licensing is provided for up to 20 items per consignment for R&D, testing, benchmarking and evaluation, repair and return, product development purposes.

The move is expected to cut imports from countries like China. “Import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra small form factor computers, servers… is ‘restricted’ with immediate effect,” it said.

Products under restrictions need license or permission from the government. The notification said that the restrictions will also be there on micro computers, large or mainframe computers, and certain data processing machines. It said, import of all these items would be allowed against a valid license. However, these curbs are not applicable to imports under baggage rules.

“Exemption from import licensing requirements is provided for import of 1 laptop, tablet, all in one personal computer, or ultra small form factor computer, including those purchased from e-commerce portals, through post or courier. Imports shall be subject to payment of duty as applicable,” it said. It added that exceptions would also be there as these goods are an essential part of Capital Goods.