India’s peak power demand that could be met touched a fresh high of 223.23 giga watt (GW) on June 9, indicating a decline in the impact of unseasonal rains on electricity consumption, according to government data.The ministry of power had earlier projected a peak demand of 229 GW for this summer.

The unseasonal rains had a cooling effect during the summer months, leading to reduced use of power-hungry appliances like air conditioners, experts explained. In anticipation of a potential surge in demand, the power ministry had instructed all imported coal-based power plants to operate at full capacity from March 16 to June 15, 2023.To prevent any fuel shortage, domestic coal-based thermal power plants were also advised to import coal for blending, as per the ministry’s directives. Government data shows that the peak power demand met was 215.97 GW in April and 221.34 GW in May, with a minor shortfall of only 170 MW and 23 MW, respectively.

Also Read Government is trying to protect Brij Bhushan: Vinesh Phogat

Experts believe that these shortfalls were likely due to technical reasons.Power consumption experienced a decline in March and remained relatively stagnant in April compared to the previous year. In May, consumption once again dipped, reflecting the impact of unseasonal rains across the country.

Power consumption in March 2023 was recorded at 126.82 billion units (BU), down from 128.47 BU in the same month the previous year. In April 2023, consumption was nearly unchanged at 132.15 BU compared to 132.02 BU in April 2022.Additionally, power consumption decreased to 134.20 BU in May 2023 from 135.15 BU in May 2022. Experts predict that power consumption growth may continue to be subdued in June due to ongoing rains.