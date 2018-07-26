Government considering developing regional transport aircraft

Further actions have been taken up as per the decisions at the meeting, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation said.

The government is considering developing regional transport aircraft as well as other types of planes and helicopters, the Lok Sabha was informed today. India is one of the fastest growing domestic aviation markets in the world and many airlines have embarked on fleet expansion to cater to the rising passenger traffic. In a written reply to the House, Union minister Jayant Sinha said the issue of development of a Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) under the National Civil Aircraft Development (NCAD) programme in India was considered during a meeting of a Committee of Secretaries on May 18, 2018.

Further actions have been taken up as per the decisions at the meeting, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation said. However, he did not provide specific details about the decisions taken. The minister’s reply came to a query on whether the government proposes to manufacture civilian/ passenger aircraft in the country.

“A road map for manufacturing of other suitable aircraft, helicopters and associated ecosphere for parts, components and aviation equipment in India, including the setting up of a task force for the purpose, has also been taken up,” Sinha said. The minister also said that the country’s domestic aviation sector has registered double-digit growth for more than four years.

In March 2017, the Science and Technology Ministry had said that a feasibility study has been carried out by CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL), Bengaluru for the NCAD programme.

“The programme for development of a 90-seater aircraft will have two phases namely, design and development phase and manufacturing phase. “The total estimated budgetary requirements of the NCAD programme is Rs 7,555 crore, out of which Rs 4,355 crore is for design and development phase and Rs 3,200 crore for series production phase,” it had said in a release.