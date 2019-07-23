Government begins study to develop online fish market

CMFRI will collect information of these markets and report the weekly fish prices being sold out there through electronic tabs and will develop an online database.

State-run Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has launched a research project for developing an online platform in order to facilitate effective fish marketing.

India is the second largest fish producer in the world after China and accounts for nearly 6% of global fish production. The estimated value of marine fish landings based on price at landing centres across the country during 2018 was Rs 52,632 crore, with 0.4% increase over 2017.

The total marine fish production in 2018 is recorded at 3.49 million tonne, which is lower by 3.47 lakh tonne (9%) compared to the previous year.

The project aims to develop a fish market information system, fish price information and to facilitate an e-auctioning system fish trade platform for commercially important fish species.

As many as 1,500 fish markets, including landing centres, wholesale markets, retail markets and aquaculture production markets across the country will be selected for implementing the programme ,CMFRI sources said.

The project on fish market and price information system is funded by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad. In the first phase, information on 500 fish markets from seven coastal states will be collected.

CMFRI will collect information of these markets and report the weekly fish prices being sold out there through electronic tabs and will develop an online database.

Entire dimensions of the fish markets such as geographical location, size, timing, access to transport, arrivals and disposals, species traded, infrastructure facility and average realised minimum and maximum price of around 150 fishes will be available on the websites of the NFDB (www.nfdb.gov.in) and the CMFRI (www.cmfri.org.in) from October 2019 onwards. Later, a separate portal will be developed to showcase the market information online. A total of 50 markets will be covered in Kerala in the initial stage.