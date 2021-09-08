Government approves Rs 10,683 crore PLI scheme for textiles

The decision was taken in a meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.
The cabinet on Wednesday approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 10,683 crore for textiles sector with an aim to boost domestic manufacturing and exports, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said. The decision was taken in a meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.
The cabinet has approved the PLI scheme for textiles for MMF (man-made fibre) apparel, MMF fabrics and ten segments/products of technical textiles with a budgetary outlay of Rs 10,683 crore. PLI scheme for textiles is part of the overall announcement of the scheme for 13 sectors made earlier during the Union Budget 2021-22, with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.
