Gopalpur Port’s capacity to be enhanced to 55 million tonne by 2025

Strategically located between Paradip port in the north and Vishakapatanam in the south, Gopalpur Port is expected to bring about a change in cargo movement pattern once functional.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, that became majority shareholder of Gopalpur Port in 2017, is planning to expand its capacity to 55 million tonne (MT) by 2025, a senior company official said Thursday. Strategically located between Paradip port in the north and Vishakapatanam in the south, Gopalpur Port is expected to bring about a change in cargo movement pattern once functional. In 2017, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group got a controlling stake in Gopalpur Port and undertook a Rs 2,000 crore programme to enhance its capacity to 20 million tonne, a company official said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday inaugurated the enhanced capacity of the port. He said Gopalpur port will play a crucial role in economic development of Odisha, especially Ganjam and other southern districts of the state. It will create direct and indirect employment for over 6,500 people, the chief minister said.

“Gopalpur port is expanding its capacity to 20 MT all-weather operations in this phase with an overall vision of 55 MT by 2025. Shapoorji Pallonji Groups’ ports business will now operate on both sides of the Indian coast providing strategic logistical advantages to its customers,” Shapoorji Pallonji Port’s Managing Director, Amit Saboo said.

In its enhanced 20 MT capacity, the port has developed its berth length from 225 meter to 800 meter, depth from 12.5 mt to 15 mt, stock yard at 66,000 sq mt and installed three harbour mobile cranes for handling of gearless vessels and enhance loading and unloading capacity, company officials said. With the ability to simultaneously handle multiple vessels and diverse cargo, Gopalpur Port has rail evacuation infrastructure.