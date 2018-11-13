Gopal Vittal, Mathew Oommen appointed GSMA Board members

GSMA represents more than 750 of the world’s mobile operators as well as over 350 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies.

Bharti Airtel’s managing director and CEO for India and South Asia, Gopal Vittal and Reliance Jio’s president, Mathew Oommen have been appointed as members to the Board of the global telecom industry body, GSMA for the 2019-2020 term. They will join 24 other leaders from across the globe to provide strategic guidance and roadmap to the organisation.

GSMA represents more than 750 of the world’s mobile operators as well as over 350 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies.

Commenting on the appointment, Vittal said, “I feel privileged to have been given the opportunity to serve the world’s premier mobile association. I look forward to working with the GSMA Board members to put out the industry’s growth vision in an increasingly digitally integrated world”.

Previously, Bharti Group’s founder and chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal had served as Board member of GSMA between 2005 and 2008 and as the Chairman of Board of GSMA between 2016 and 2018. Mittal will hand over the charge of GSMA Chairman to the Chairman and CEO of Orange Group, Stephane Richard, who will serve from January 2019 to December 2020.