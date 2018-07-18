Google’s Rajan Anandan joins TiE Delhi-NCR to foster start-ups

Anandan takes over from Pramod Bhasin, founder of Clix Capital after his successful two-year stint as the President at TiE Delhi-NCR — a non-profit organisation dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship. (Reuters)

Rajan Anandan, Vice President, South East Asia and India, Google, on Wednesday took an additional responsibility of the Delhi-NCR Chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE Delhi-NCR) as its President to nurture the Indian start-up ecosystem. In his current role, Anandan would spearhead TiE Delhi-NCR’s initiatives through mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Anandan takes over from Pramod Bhasin, founder of Clix Capital after his successful two-year stint as the President at TiE Delhi-NCR — a non-profit organisation dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship.

“TiE Delhi- NCR is the largest, among the most active and highly rewarded chapter of TiE. It has taken huge strides in nurturing and transforming Delhi-NCR’s start-up spirit with marquee programmes bridging the gap of networking, funding and mentoring,” said Anandan.

“While I’ve been actively involved in the start-up ecosystem, I am eagerly looking forward to my new role in a year where TiE’s biggest event – TiE ‘Global Summit’ is coming to town on November 29 and 30,” Anandan added. With an industry experience spanning over two decades, Anandan has an in-depth understanding of the start-up economy, having enabled diverse sectors with his mentorship and investments.

His prior associations include Microsoft India, Dell India and McKinsey & Company. “Rajan’s first-hand experience of working closely with the founding teams of start-ups as an investor would be providing a huge fillip to TiE Delhi-NCR,” added Geetika Dayal, Executive Director of TiE Delhi-NCR.