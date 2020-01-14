Google, Zomato, Microsoft do this in common to inspire creativity among employees

Time and again, it has been proven that aesthetics help in building productivity, encourage collaboration and propel growth within an organization. (Representative image)

By Ritkrit Jain

Commercial interior design plays a pivotal role in the success of any business. Whether it’s a luxurious hotel developer or a small business owner, it is up to the commercial interior designer to translate the client’s vision in ways that are practical, profitable and of course, chic. Time and again, it has been proven that aesthetics help in building productivity, encourage collaboration and propel growth within an organization. Commercial interior

design has been able to balance all these elements perfectly, while keeping in mind the ergonomics, function, value, brand identity and people occupying the space.

Below are five reasons why commercial interior designing is worth spending:

Enhances creativity

The design of an office space can do a lot in fostering creativity. It is not surprising that successful companies like Google, Microsoft, Zomato (to name a few) bring all the best minds together to set up a creative work environment

which encourages brainstorming and innovation. Lively office spaces help in cross-pollination of ideas between departments; this can be very effective if a company is working on a new product or launching a new campaign or idea. Bright, vibrant and healthy spaces are mentally stimulating and can help in cultivating creative mindset.

Saves on Capex

This might come across as a paradox. While an organization might think about interior design as an added investment; a well thought out design plan helps in saving on capex in the longer run. By aligning better forces to create technology led infrastructure and ambience, organizations can align investments with its business strategy. The organization then can then work around design language which fits within its financial arrangements and cater to all the above- mentioned aspects for a bang on business growth.

Boosts physiological growth of employees

Employees today spend over fifty percent of their wake hours at workplace and the work environment greatly influences their performance. Open floor plans, minimalistic design approach, neutral colors, right space planning are important factors for enhancing the productivity of an organization and its employees. The right office design can increase productivity of employees by 30% as per reports. Providing rejuvenation and breakout zones like

games room, gym, café where employees can unwind and interact with each other is highly essential to boost physiological growth of employees.

Creates individualistic identity for the organization

Commercial design which upholds elements of branding creates a sense of identity and credibility for the organization, both in the eyes of employees as well as clients. Walls dedicated to team journeys, awards, display of credentials, excellence graphic, take employees through a walk down the memory lane. Apart from adding to the aesthetics, such elements encourage employees to feel motivated and work harder towards the larger goals of

the company. Creative environment is both engaging and inspiring, leading the organization towards the growth objective.

Creates comfort zone

Workplace forms the second home for office goers. Apart from usual work hours, employees often work for longer hours, report on weekends, and also stay over in case of call of duty. In order to avoid fatigue and monotony and

sedentary desk work, offices need to focus on ergonomic designs which can be attained by integrating anthropometry into it. Good ergonomic design has proven in increasing work quality as well as a worker’s well-being.