Google turns 20: Popular search engine’s journey from a small garage to one of world’s biggest MNCs

How Google looked like in 1998.

Google turns 20: The popular search engine Google which is almost synonymous with ‘internet search’ currently has turned 20-year old today. Founded in 1998, the company is marking the occasion with a special Google Doodle which features letter-shaped balloons attached to a gift box. It was way back in the year 1996 that Sergey Brin from Stanford University and Larry Page from University of Michigan first started experimenting with the Stanford homepage in an office located in a garage. Both soon came up with the PageRank algorithm, a type of ranking system, and turned out be their breakthrough idea.

Page, Brin’s Backrub project begins

Thereafter, both started working more aggressively on the algorithm and devised it in such a way that it issued more weight to the links that came from more authoritative pages. This allowed Page and Brin’s ‘Backrub’ project to rank search results not only by keyword frequency but by authority.

Backrub turns Google

It was in August 1996 that Backrub turned into Google, a play on the term googol, meaning the large number 10 to the power of 100. Google.com was registered on 15 September 1997 and by August 1998 the first Google Doodle appeared – a Burning Man figure.

Major investments into Google

The first funding that the popular search engine raised was in form of a $100,000 contribution from Andy Bechtolsheim of Sun Microsystems. Another round of equity funding was observed in 1999 that totalled nearly $25 million andthe major investors were venture capital firms Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Sequoia Capital. In 2004, Google announced an IPO which was projected to raise nearly $4 billion. Google was listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol – GOOG. When Google’s parent company Alphabet came into existence, it retained Google’s share price history and ticker symbol.

Google blog today

“Twenty (ish ????) years ago, two Stanford Ph.D. students launched a new search engine with a bold mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. Though much has changed in the intervening years—including now offering Search in more than 150 languages and over 190 countries—Google is still dedicated to building products for everyone,” Google mentioned in a blog post today.