Google to pump $10 billion in India, says Sundar Pichai; PM Modi’s pet scheme Digital India in focus

Google has announced its ambitious plans for India with the US-based tech giant saying that it will invest $10 billion in the country in the coming five to seven years. Via this investment, Google will help in enabling affordable access and information for every Indian, build new products and services to cater unique needs, and empower businesses, among other things. “Excited to announce Google for India Digitisation Fund. Through it, we’ll invest Rs 75,000 crore or approximately $10 billion into India over next 5-7 years. We’ll do this through mix of equity investments, partnerships and operational infrastructure in ecosystem investments,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Monday at the sixth edition of Google for India virtual event.

Google’s latest announcement is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Digital India, the Indian-origin CEO of Google and Alphabet later tweeted. “As we make these investments, we look forward to working alongside Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government, as well as Indian businesses of all sizes to realise our shared vision for a Digital India,” he said. Further, the company said that the latest announcement bears a testimony to Google’s confidence in the future of India and its digital economy, an area which is very close to PM Modi.