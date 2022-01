Google to invest up to $1 bln in Airtel, including $700 mln cash for 1.28% stake to make cheap smartphones

Through the partnership, the companies jointly develop affordable smartphones and research 5G use cases.

Google to invest in telco Bharti Airtel. (File Photo: Reuters)

Google will invest up to $1 billion in Bharti Airtel, which includes an investment of about $700 million to acquire a stake in the company, to jointly develop affordable smartphones and research 5G use cases, the telco said in an announcement Friday. Google will acquire about 1.28% stake in the company at a price per share of Rs 734, the company added.

