Google to buy wearables maker Fitbit for $ 2.1 billion

Google has agreed to buy Fitbit for USD 2.1 billion in a move giving the US tech giant entry into the wearable technology space, the two companies announced Friday. “We have built a trusted brand that supports more than 28 million active users around the globe who rely on our products to live a healthier, more active life,” Fitbit co-founder and chief executive James Park said in a statement by the two firms announcing the deal.

“Google is an ideal partner to advance our mission.”