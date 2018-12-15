Google Shopping: New rival to Amazon, Flipkart in India; what it is, how to buy

Google’s latest shopping search platform lists deals from all e-commerce retailers including e-commerce major players Flipkart and Amazon. (GNI).

With an aim to simplify search experience for customers, Google has launched a new shopping search engine in India that allows them to filter products, review prices from different merchants. The customers can avail for personalised shopping experience on several Google products – a Shopping home page, Shopping tab on Google Search and through Google Lens. The buyers would also be able to see various trending offers across different categories and compare their prices on the platform.

Google’s latest shopping search platform lists deals from all e-commerce retailers including e-commerce major players Flipkart and Amazon. It also hints that this shopping search engine may be a precursor for Google to enter India’s much lucrative e-commerce business offering direct competition to the existing leaders in the game.

“India has over 400 million internet users. However, only one-third of these have shopped online and that number includes those buying railway tickets online. From seasoned desktop shoppers to first-time users with entry-level smartphones, we hope this new shopping experience will make finding what people are looking for just a little bit easier,” Google Vice President Product Management Surojit Chatterjee said.

What will Google Shopping do?

Google Shopping will bring retailers and consumers on a same platform, and the transaction and delivery of products will be handled by the merchant. The search engine, however, will not ask merchants to pay any fee for listing their products on the platform, it informed.

Style Search

Google Shopping also hosts a ‘Style Search’ option in Google Lens which allows the customers track products including apparel, furniture, and others by just pointing the Lens app from their smartphones.

Merchant Center in Hindi

Google Shopping also provides for ‘Merchant Center’ in Hindi for the merchants. The sellers can list their products for Google Shopping, without paying for ad campaigns on it.

The Shopping platform may also be available for the entry-level phones users as well in the future, Google informed.

“There are an estimated 58 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India, of which 35 per cent are engaged in retail trade. However, a very small number of them have an online presence, this is a huge opportunity for retailers to surface their merchandise to the millions of online consumers,” Chatterjee also added.