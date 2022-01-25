Google set to open new facility in Pune this year

“This new location is expected to open in the second half of 2022, but our hiring starts alongside our rapidly growing teams in Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Google on Monday announced the opening of a new facility in Pune, Maharashtra. The new location is expected to be opened in the second half of this year.

“This new location is expected to open in the second half of 2022, but our hiring starts alongside our rapidly growing teams in Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. This planned expansion is the latest in a series of investments by Google Cloud to fuel our customer growth and valued offerings to organisations of all sizes,” Anil Bhansali, V-P of Cloud Engineering in India, said. The expansion into the IT hub of Pune would enable Google to tap top talent, Bhansali added.

“The first Googlers in the space will be hired in its cloud product engineering, technical support and global delivery centre organisations,” he said.

These hires would be responsible for building advanced enterprise cloud technologies in collaboration with Google Cloud’s global engineering teams, providing real-time technical advice, and delivering product and implementation expertise that customers turn to Google Cloud for as their partner in their digital transformation journey.

“India has long been a hub for technology and innovation, and the strong talent pool here makes it a strategic location for Google Cloud to invest in our cloud infrastructure, grow our operations and expand our workforce to support our growing customer base,” Bhansali said.

Google launched the Delhi-NCR Cloud region in July 2021 which joined the Mumbai Cloud region, making India one of a handful of countries in the Asia Pacific where the company operates two Google Cloud regions.

Google Cloud has customers in 200 countries.