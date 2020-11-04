Google secures Indian patent for auto-expanded language search

To be true, the user can be presented with information relevant to a topic of interest, even if the information was not in the user's language.

Global technology company and search engine major Google has been granted an Indian patent for the automatic expanded language search method which enables the users to search globally in all possible languages by writing the query in a single language.

Under the invention, the volume of searched content gets expanded by including content written in different languages thereby potentially presenting a user with more relevant search results. To be true, the user can be presented with information relevant to a topic of interest, even if the information was not in the user’s language.

According to a patent document filed by Google, if an English-speaking user searches for a recipe of a Chinese dish, content written in Chinese could be included in the content that was being searched. An authentic recipe of the dish written in Chinese could be found, translated into English, and presented to the user. In this manner, the volume of content searched gets expanded beyond just the language used in the search query.

Additionally, the results retrieved and presented could be more relevant to the user’s search query. Advertisers targeting users based on their search results would be able to identify a user’s language and present users with relevant advertisements in the user’s language, it said.

Google claims the search engine could be configured to translate the query into a plurality of other languages, compare each of the translated search queries with content in a language corresponding to each of the other languages, and identify relevant content in the other languages based on comparing them. The query may be translated into an intermediate language, and translate the intermediate language search query into the plurality of other languages. Configurations had been done to receive the search query from a first network location of a plurality of network locations, it said.

According to industry experts, with this invention, the advertisers targeting users, based on their search results, can identify a user’s language and present users with relevant advertisements in the user’s language.