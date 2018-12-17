Google plans $1 billion office in New York, after Apple’s mega campus in Texas

Earlier this year, Google had announced the .4 billion purchase of the Manhattan Chelsea Market.

Alphabet Inc’s Google is planning to spend over $1 billion to set up a new campus in New York as it looks to augment presence in the city’s technology corridor. In a to a blog post, Google said the new campus will be the primary location for its New York-based Global Business Organization.

Amazon.com Inc is also establishing its second headquarter in New York City. While announcing the plans, it said that it looks generate over 25,000 jobs in both New York and the Washington, D.C. area by opening massive new offices.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc too last week announced to spend $1 billion to set up the second campus in North Austin, Texas, and another $10 billion for new data centres over the next five years, with a view to create 20,000 jobs in the US. The iPhone maker said that it plans to invest $30 billion at the start of the year in the US, in order to take advantage of a windfall from US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax code overhaul.

Earlier this year, Google had announced the $2.4 billion purchase of the Manhattan Chelsea Market.

“With these most recent investments in Google Chelsea and Google Hudson Square, we will have the capacity to more than double the number of Googlers in New York over the next 10 years. Our investment in New York is a huge part of our commitment to grow and invest in U.S. facilities, offices and jobs,” the post showed.

The company has signed the lease agreement for the planned 1.7 million square foot campus at 315 and 345 Hudson Street, and a letter of intent at 550 Washington Street. “We hope to start moving into the two Hudson Street buildings by 2020, followed by 550 Washington Street in 2022 once the building is complete,” it added in the blog post.