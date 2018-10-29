Google organises workshop to sensitise Kashmir scribes on bogus data, fake news

By: | Published: October 29, 2018 5:57 PM

Search giant Google on Monday organised a workshop here on fact checking and verification of online information for journalists in Kashmir, to safeguard them from falling prey to false stories and bogus data. 

Search giant Google on Monday organised a workshop here on fact-checking and verification of online information for journalists in Kashmir, to safeguard them from falling prey to false stories and bogus data.  Journalists from across the Valley participated in the workshop and received hands-on training, a statement issued by the Kashmir Press Club (KPC) said.

“Google has started the initiative to guard journalists from falling prey to false news stories,” the press club, which is the local partner for the initiative, said.  The focus of this workshop was fact checking, online verification and digital hygiene for journalists.  “We are really happy that we could organise this workshop. The aim of such events is to build capacity among our members and journalists working in the Valley.
“We thank Google for giving us this hands-on training and we hope to organise more such events in future,” press club said.

Google, as part of its project for scribes, will train 8,000 journalists in English and other languages in India. For this, a network of certified trainers is being built who in turn will train more journalists across the country. Leading trainers delivered lectures from Delhi on fact checking and the urgency of learning tools to debunk fake news stories and data, the KPC said. The press club said a detailed training manual was shared with the participants of the workshop.

