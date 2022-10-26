Google on CCI’s Rs 936 crore fine: We remain committed to users, developers, reviewing next steps

A day after anti-trust regulator CCI imposed a fine of Rs 936 crore on Google over Play Store policies, the US-based tech giant on Wednesday said it remains committed to users and developers and is reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps. Indian developers have benefited from the technology, security, consumer protections, choice and flexibility that Android and Google Play provide, Google said. “And, by keeping costs low, our model has powered India’s digital transformation and expanded access for hundreds of millions of Indians,” a Google spokesperson said.

The regulator also directed the company to cease and desist from unfair business practices as well as carry out various measures to address the anti-competitive issues within a defined timeline, according to an order. This is the second major CCI ruling against Google in less than a week. On October 20, the watchdog imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on the company for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

The order would help Indian startups and smaller companies that have been, for long, objecting to Google’s policy of imposing use of its own payments system on app developers. The investigation was started in 2020, after an antitrust case was filed against Google. “The CCI order directing Google to allow alternate payment processing systems will remove the artificial barrier that Google had erected,” Naval Chopra from Shardul Amarchand law firm which represented the complainant, told Reuters. CCI’s order will help ensure healthy competition and reduce costs for app developers, he added.

Google has also faced criticism globally for mandating software developed using its app store to use a proprietary in-app payment system that charges commissions of up to 30 per cent on purchases made within an app, said a Reuters report.