Google doodle celebrates Day 8 of FIFA World Cup 2018

The Google doodle for Croatia

Google, the search engine giant embraced the eighth day of FIFA World Cup 2018 with a new Google doodle. In the doodle, Google catches the essence of the six countries that will be playing the world cup on Thursday. The countries are Denmark, France, Argentina, Peru, Australia and Croatia. Three FIFA world cup matches are scheduled to be held on Thursday. The first between Denmark and Australia at 17:30 IST. The second one is between Peru and France at 20:30 IST. And the last is scheduled to be held at 23:30 IST between Argentina and Croatia. By clicking on the doodle one can access the schedule of the world cup this year, and the results of the matches that have already happened.

The search engine came up with six different doodles for the six countries, that appears on the browser alternatively with time. The doodle for Argentina mostly features the sky blue colour of the flag, with figures doing the tango or grilling steaks, and of course, playing football! It captures the essence of the country in totality with all the intricacies and the love for football.

In the doodle for Denmark, Google portrays people playing football on cycles and thus highlighting the special place the people of Denmark have for cycles. Denmark is the world’s number one bicycling country, where cycling is not just the preferred mode of transport of the population, but also a recreational and utilitarian activity. Copenhagen, the capital city, is in fact world famous for its biking culture and also officially the first Bike City in the World.

Croatia is the country which has some of the world’s most beautifully scenic beaches – the doodle also reflects the same with soothing blue of the sea, sunny beaches and the beautiful greenery. The one for Peru has indigenous people wearing the traditional clothes. The doodle for France has kids playing foosball, football and video games while cheering for their national team. The one for Australia has people playing the game with a koala bear and few other local species as the goalkeeper.

Earlier also Google celebrated FIFA world cup with their trademark doodle on Day 1, 2 and 5.