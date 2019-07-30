Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s job was on offer on Linkedin, but no application was selected; here’s why

Meanwhile, Linkedin is Microsoft-owned professional networking platform where different jobs are advertised.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s job was on offer recently on Linkedin, evoking surprise from millions of users of the popular professional networking platform. Millions of people applied for the position, even as some termed it as a ‘dream job’. However, it soon turned out that the job posting advertising applications for was actually fake. The vacancy was posted by Michel Rijnders, an online recruiter from the Netherlands, who later accepted that it was actually a security bug that lets users post an official-looking job opening on any company’s official LinkedIn page.

One of the users posted an interesting comment saying that the job vacancy seems strange at a time when Sundar Pichai is working efficiently for the global search engine. “Applying to be CEO of Google on LinkedIn. Sundar’s been doing a great job so far. $GOOG Q2 earnings were strong, so a little strange to see this opening”, one of the users posted. LinkedIn responded: “Thank you Michel Rijnders for bringing this to our attention. We’ve removed the posting and we’re resolving the issue that allowed this post to go live. LinkedIn is a place for real people to have real conversations about their careers”.

LOL. Never thought of the fact that the LinkedIn loophole would also make my jobpost for CEO of Google appear on Google Jobs. https://t.co/q5j8c2Elte — Michel Rijnders (@rijnders) July 25, 2019

Alphabet, Google’s parent, posted second-quarter earnings that beat street estimates. The firm recorded a revenue growth reaccelerate to 22 per cent on a constant currency basis. However, once excluding equity gains reported in other income, the EPS number wasn’t nearly as impressive as was reported.

