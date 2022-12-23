Google approaches NCLAT against CCI’s order on Android 

Google has approached the appellate tribunal NCLAT challenging the CCI’s order on unfair business practices in Android mobile device ecosystem, the company spokesperson said on Friday. The Competition Commission in October slapped a steep penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on internet giant Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

A Google spokesperson told PTI: “We have decided to appeal the CCI’s decision on Android as we believe it presents a major setback for our Indian users and businesses who trust Android’s security features, and potentially raising the cost of mobile devices.” “We look forward to making our case in NCLAT and remain committed to users and partners,” the spokesperson added.

Android has greatly benefitted Indian users, developers, and OEMs, and powered India’s digital transformation, the company said. Google has sought a stay, sources said, adding that the company believes that CCI failed to appreciate strong evidence on record from OEMs, developers, and users demonstrating that the open Android business model supports competition for the benefit of all stakeholders, including in India specifically.

Google is optimistic that the NCLAT will take full account of the evidence on record and the tremendous contribution that Android has made to the massive growth and prosperity of the mobile ecosystem in India, sources said. Sources asserted that Android had created more choices for everyone, and supports thousands of successful businesses in India and around the world.

The CCI decision exposes Indian users to unprecedented security risks, and will make Android devices in India more expensive, less functional and less safe than they are today, sources claimed.