Goodricke group revives Tea Board of India’s iconic Tea Centre in Mumbai; renames it Queen’s Deck

(Representative image)

Tea Board of India-run iconic Tea Centre has been reopened in Mumbai after staying shut for several years. One of Mumbai’s heritage tea points, the outlet has been revived by Goodricke Group which is India’s second-largest tea producer. The tea joint has been rechristened as ‘Queen’s Deck’ and started operations on Saturday, Tea Board of India announced in a statement. While the reins of the company were in Tea Board’s hands since the tea lounge’s inception, the board has now roped in Goodricke Group Ltd after an open tendering process. Goodricke Group Ltd, which already runs a tea joint by the name ‘Margaret’s Deck’ in West Bengal, is trusted to promote Indian tea varieties at the Tea Centre.

Hey Mumbai, something exciting awaits you!

Stay tuned as Goodricke plans another surprise full of goodness for all tea lovers.#goodricketea #tealove #teatime pic.twitter.com/5uYkZgdzYF — Goodricke (@GoodrickeTea) September 12, 2019

Tea Board of India ran the company at Resham Bhavan, Nariman Road, Churchgate at Mumbai from 1955 to 2016. The revival of tea lounge comes at a time when the Tea Board of India looks to popularize tea among Indian youth. The vintage tea place Tea Centre has been especially famous in the intellectual and celebrity circles of Mumbai and has hosted famous world dignitaries and leaders. “Universally acknowledged as a refuge for the intellectual as well as arts and culture patrons of the city, the legendary tea room will provide a cosy corner in the fast-paced commercial capital of the country,” Tea Board of India said. Tea Board of India is a state agency of the Indian government and is headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal. The agency is under the purview of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and was established to promote the cultivation, processing, and domestic trade as well as export of tea from the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian tea industry is struggling to make profits as tea prices remain soft for seven years in a row. The prices in real terms have dropped in the last five years and several tea gardens have seen a spree of closures, Financial Express Online reported a fortnight ago.