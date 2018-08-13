Good news! No more long queues at CNG stations in Delhi-NCR; IGL plans 50 more fuel pumps

Earlier this month, Supreme Court has asked the gas distributor to open more CNG-stations in the city to meet the rising demand for the fuel. (source: pti)

In what may cut down the long queues at various CNG stations, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is planning to open 50 more fuel stations across Delhi-NCR. The leading natural gas distributor is most likely to come up with these new CNG-filling stations by February 2019, Hindustan Times reported citing unidentified source. Neighbouring districts such as Noida, Greater Noida, Rewari and Ghaziabad will the part of the expansion program, the report said. Earlier this month, Supreme Court has asked the gas distributor to open more CNG-stations in the city to meet the rising demand for the fuel.

Meanwhile, earlier, green panel EPCA has recommended the apex court that all the public transport buses in Delhi should run on Hydrogen-CNG fuel by 2020-21. It was suggested that such a measure could reduce carbon monoxide emissions in the city. The report by EPCA said that usage of H-CNG can cut CO emissions by 70 percent. Also hydrocarbon emissions can be cut by 15 percent.

Recently, Supreme Court has asked the Delhi government to mull over an idea of introduction of Hydrogen-fuel cell buses. EPCA is of the view that rather than Hydrogen-fuel cell buses, H-CNG can be a solution for intermediate period.

Indraprastha Gas Limited earlier this month received license to sell CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas for cooking to households in different districts of Uttar Pradesh namely Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli.

The leading natural gas distributor already retails CNG in the neighbouring cities of Delhi which come under Uttar Pradesh namely Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida. The company also bagged licenses for city gas distribution (CGD) licences in Rewari and Karnal in Haryana.

The company also mentioned in the exchange filing that it bagged a letter of intent dated August 4,2018 from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) in this regard.