Good news! Hirings up 16%; these industries offering most jobs

While unemployment is one issue that the current government has been facing for long with the unemployment rate in India having risen to 7.2 per cent in February 2019 from 5.9 per cent in February 2018, (per data by Centre of Monitoring Indian Economy), a recent report suggests that there has, in fact, been a 16% jump in hiring this February compared to February 2018. The IT software industry has been the champion with it mopping up 38% of growth, a Naukri JobSpeak report said.

“The IT – Software industry has been on a hiring spree in February 2019… making it one of the fastest growing industries,” the report said. Following this is the HR functional area, which recorded a growth of 20%. Construction & Engineering industry also saw a hiring increase of 16%.

Metropolitan cities have been a forerunner in this hiring spree as Chennai and Mumbai geared up with 30% and 26% hike.

Other industries with increased hirings

Auto and Auto Ancillary with a 6% hike, IT-Hardware at a 12% increase, BPO with 12% growth, FMCG with a 7% hike, Pharma at 5%, Telecom at an 8% growth and Education at a considerable 10% increase, these industries are leading at offering jobs.

There has been a 58% increase in Hyderabad’s IT-Hardware sector. The same in Chennai was witnessed to be 48%. A 48% hike was also observed in Bangalore’s IT-Software sector. In Mumbai, this was seen at 32%.

However, there are industries such as Banking & Financial Services, Oil & Gas and Industrial Products that recorded a dip of 12%, 6% and 4% respectively, in hiring activity.

“Naukri’s latest Hiring outlook survey with over 3300 recruiters across the country had anticipated increased hiring, wherein 84% recruiters surveyed said that new jobs would be created, ” Sumeet Singh, CMO, Infoedge India Ltd. said.