Good news for debt-ridden telecom companies: New telecom policy seeks to address woes; Here’s how

With an aim to enhance ease of doing business in the telecom sector, the new telecom policy draft has promised to address the concerns of the debt-ridden telcos. Among the various measures, the ‘National Digital Communications Policy 2018’ draft promises to review licence fees, spectrum usage charges, universal service obligation fund levy — all of which add to cost of telecom services. The draft policy also targets to accomplish providing broadband to all, creation of 40 lakh additional jobs in the sector and increasing the contribution of the digital communications space to 8 percent of country’s GDP from about 6 percent in 2017.

The policy also aims to attract as much as $100 billion investment in the telecommunication sector and also ensure broadband coverage at 50 mbps for every citizen of the country.

The National Communications Policy aims to accomplish the following Strategic Objectives by 2022:

1.Providing Broadband services to all

2.Creating 40 million extra jobs in the Digital Communications sector

3.Increasing the contribution of the digital communications sector to 8 percent of India’s GDP from nearly 6 percent in 2017

4.Pushing India to the top 50 Nations in the ICT Development Index of ITU from 134 in 2017

5.Increasing India’s contribution to Global Value Chains

6.Guaranteeing Digital Sovereignty

In-flight connectivity

The draft telecom policy also approved the in-flight internet connectivity on Tuesday. It says that the airlines are now free to bring about cost effective enhancements to the experience of passengers on flight. The passengers can now order products using their phones and tablets and also get them arranged to be delivered to their homes or hotels on arrival at their destination. The connectivity to the ground means cabin crews can help passengers to change their onward transit plans to accommodate for changes to their flight, while they are still in the air.