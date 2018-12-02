Good news for Airtel users: Free Netflix, Amazon Prime with postpaid plans, check the details here

In Rs 399 plan, Airtel is offering 40 GB data, unlimited calls, and Amazon Prime subscription free for one year. However, this plan does not have a free Netflix subscription.
Airtel has rolled out monthly postpaid plans with complimentary services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime for its customers. The service provider has listed five postpaid plans with benefits on its websites. The monthly postpaid plans are in the range of Rs 399 to Rs 1199. These are the best selling postpaid plans, claims Airtel in a message posted on its site. With these plans, Sunil Bharti Mittal-led company is offering Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription for free.
In Rs 399 plan, Airtel is offering 40 GB data, unlimited calls, and Amazon Prime subscription free for one year. However, this plan does not have a free Netflix subscription. In other plans, Netflix and Amazon Prime are free for three months and one year respectively.
Here’s are Airtel’s postpaid plans and benefits
Rs 399 Plan
3G/4G Data with Rollover — 40 GB
Local/STD & Roaming Calls–Unlimited
Netflix 3 months Subscription–N/A
Amazon Prime One year Subscription–YES
Rs 499 Plan
3G/4G Data with Rollover–75GB
Local/STD & Roaming Calls–Unlimited
Netflix 3 months Subscription–Yes
Amazon Prime One year Subscription–Yes
Rs 649 Plan
For 2 connections
3G/4G Data with Rollover–90GB
Local/STD & Roaming Calls–Unlimited
Netflix 3 months Subscription–Yes
Amazon Prime One year Subscription–Yes
Rs 799 Plan
For 3 connections
3G/4G Data with Rollover–100GB
Local/STD & Roaming Calls–Unlimited
Netflix 3 months Subscription–Yes
Amazon Prime One year Subscription–Yes
Rs 1199 Plan
For 4 connections
3G/4G Data with Rollover–120GB
Local/STD & Roaming Calls–Unlimited
Netflix 3 months Subscription–Yes
Amazon Prime One year Subscription–Yes
