Good news for Airtel users: Free Netflix, Amazon Prime with postpaid plans, check the details here

By: | Published: December 2, 2018 11:43 AM

In Rs 399 plan, Airtel is offering 40 GB data, unlimited calls, and Amazon Prime subscription free for one year. However, this plan does not have a free Netflix subscription.

Airtel plans, Airtel offers, Airtel best offers, Airtel postpaid plans, Airtel best postpaid plans, Netflix, Amazon PrimeThe monthly postpaid plans are in the range of Rs 399 to Rs 1199.

Airtel has rolled out monthly postpaid plans with complimentary services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime for its customers. The service provider has listed five postpaid plans with benefits on its websites. The monthly postpaid plans are in the range of Rs 399 to Rs 1199. These are the best selling postpaid plans, claims Airtel in a message posted on its site. With these plans, Sunil Bharti Mittal-led company is offering Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription for free.

In Rs 399 plan, Airtel is offering 40 GB data, unlimited calls, and Amazon Prime subscription free for one year. However, this plan does not have a free Netflix subscription. In other plans, Netflix and Amazon Prime are free for three months and one year respectively.

Here’s are Airtel’s postpaid plans and benefits

Rs 399 Plan

3G/4G Data with Rollover — 40 GB
Local/STD & Roaming Calls–Unlimited
Netflix 3 months Subscription–N/A
Amazon Prime One year Subscription–YES

Rs 499 Plan

3G/4G Data with Rollover–75GB
Local/STD & Roaming Calls–Unlimited
Netflix 3 months Subscription–Yes
Amazon Prime One year Subscription–Yes

Rs 649 Plan
For 2 connections

3G/4G Data with Rollover–90GB
Local/STD & Roaming Calls–Unlimited
Netflix 3 months Subscription–Yes
Amazon Prime One year Subscription–Yes

Rs 799 Plan
For 3 connections

3G/4G Data with Rollover–100GB
Local/STD & Roaming Calls–Unlimited
Netflix 3 months Subscription–Yes
Amazon Prime One year Subscription–Yes

Rs 1199 Plan
For 4 connections

3G/4G Data with Rollover–120GB
Local/STD & Roaming Calls–Unlimited
Netflix 3 months Subscription–Yes
Amazon Prime One year Subscription–Yes

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Good news for Airtel users: Free Netflix, Amazon Prime with postpaid plans, check the details here
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition