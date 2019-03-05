Good news: Employees may get average salary hike of 10% this year, says survey

The top performers are likely to bag 15.6 per cent salary increase.

The employees are expected to get an average salary hike of 9.7 per cent across industries this year, a marginal increase from the last year, a report said. The firms expect a strong economic outlook on account of high economic growth expectation, high domestic demand and low inflation, said an annual survey by HR consultancy firm Aon Hewitt.

The top performers are likely to bag 15.6 per cent salary increase, it added. An average salary hike of 9.5 per cent was projected by the firm in 2018.

Also read: This is where Byju’s is driving growth in international, regional expansion

“A decline in voluntary attrition and controlled incremental hiring continue to keep the sentiment mild,” the survey said.

China is expected to dole out a salary rise of 6.5 percent, Philippines 5.9 percent, Japan 2.5 percent, Singapore 3.9 percent and Australia 3 percent.

The top five industries giving double digit increase are consumer internet companies, professional services, life sciences, consumer products, automotive or vehicle manufacturing, the report added.

Sharing his views on the impact of new government formation on salary hike, Anandorup Ghose, Partner at Aon India Consulting said, “if positivity comes in the economy post election, regardless of how government performs, the positivity will last for next one year which will lead to higher pay increase for the next year.”

Also read: Bumper offer! Bring Galaxy S10 phones home for as low as Rs 7,499

The double digit pay increase days are well behind us, as India Inc shows maturity in managing economic and political cycles, he added.