Good Glamm Group acquires majority stake in Tweak India

Direct-to-consumer group Good Glamm Group has acquired a 51% stake in digital media company Tweak India in a cash-plus-stock deal. Founded by Twinkle Khanna in 2019, the digital media platform has a following that comprises urban, upwardly mobile women and is known for offering advice and investigating a spectrum of topics, from finance to pop culture.

With this acquisition, Good Glamm Group, which runs beauty e-commerce platform MyGlamm and personal care brands like The Moms Co and Organic Harvest, will enhance its content-creator-commerce strategy.

Good Glamm has three key divisions: Good Brands, which comprises D2C beauty and personal care brands, digital media platform Good Media, and influencer platform Good Creator. “We have admired Tweak India for a very long time — it is profitable and fits well with our portfolio of companies,” says Priyanka Gill, co-founder, Good Glamm Group, and CEO, Good Media.

Good Media comprises POPxo, ScoopWhoop, BabyChakra and MissMalini Entertainment, all acquired between 2020 and 2021. As per available data, the digital media platforms under Good Media have more than 65% audience in Tier 2 and 3 cities. It generates over four billion monthly impressions and has over 200 million unique users. Tweak India has an audience base of six million monthly active users with over 65% in Tier 1 cities and about 15 million monthly impressions. The stake will give Good Glamm access to a diverse audience base.

Khanna will continue in her role as Tweak India CEO and become a shareholder of the Good Glamm Group. The five media platforms will continue to function independently and their back-end teams will be integrated.

The group is reportedly in talks to buy Raymond’s consumer care business and in the last two years has acquired more than nine brands, including BabyChakra, The Moms Co and St Botanica. Gill said, “Our acquisitions are helping us fill white spaces. We don’t have any male personal care brands right now, so that is a white space for us now.”

Good Media has sharpened its focus on video content. “It is something that we have been doubling down for a while as we feel audiences are shifting a lot more toward video content. Our investments are going towards that and with Tweak joining in, we get access to a much bigger market,” she said.