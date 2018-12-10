E-commerce boom: More jobs, better salaries and more in 2019

With large infusions of capital from private equity players and venture capitalists, cash burn seems to be of little concern.

By Srinath Srinivasan

Even as hiring in India’s e-commerce sector jumped a good 25% in 2018 over the levels of 2016, the average pay has gone up by about 15%. The India Hiring Intent Survey says both recruitments and salaries are expected to rise further by 15-20% in 2019.

PeopleStrong, which recruits for this industry, said it continues to see good opportunities for engineers and analysts. Zairus Master, CEO, Shine.com, an online recruitment platform, cites an industry report that says around 50,000 jobs, in the fields of data science and AI, are there for the asking. “However, firms are also taking on people for non-tech jobs like business development, marketing and sales,” Master said.

For some functions the raises in salaries have been much higher than the average; the India Salary Benchmark 2018 report by Michael Page says pay packages for technology-related job profiles have increased by 26-30%, while digital and analytics profiles are paying 31-35% more than they were in 2017.

Devashish Sharma, chief, Strategic Accounts & Alliances, PeopleStrong, said pay packets could be higher in 2019 given expectations in terms of skills are also rising. “Most recruits will be those with three to seven years experience,” he noted, pointing out that people who can help improve the user experience are in demand.

Amazon India, which has a preference set at IITs and IIMs, is expected to hire 2,000 new candidates this year, with a split of 50% for tech and non-tech roles in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Unlike for white-collar jobs, there hasn’t been a fixed rate of growth or packages for blue-collar jobs and predicting pay packages for 2019 has been difficult for agencies and organisations alike.

Staffing agencies and e-commerce giants attribute the strong hiring to continuous expansion of Internet businesses to smaller cities and towns and the necessity to serve these regions, along with mobile penetration and toned down data costs. Another aspect that influences hiring indirectly is the adoption of new technologies by users.

Shiva Kumar, business head, Teamlease Services, believes 2019 will experience a surge in e-commerce and will have increased hiring across all the quarters. Kumar says newer e-payments methods are readily adopted by users and this necessitates e-commerce players to incorporate fintech and teams implement such technology.

Aditya Narayan Mishra, spokesperson, CIEL HR services, says, “Layoffs aren’t on the horizon this year.” For over seven years, the e-commerce sector has been growing steadily in India and it is predicted to grow the same way till 2022. “While the industry will continue to provide jobs, individual players will have their own adjustments with workforce depending on business performance,” suggests Sharma.

The key technical skills that the e-commerce sector will be looking for in 2019 include big data analytics, supply chain management, machine learning (ML) and artifical intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) and UI/UX/app development. Other job roles such as digital marketing, merchandising, category management and GST compliance, customer fulfillment and business development will also be much sought after by e-commerce businesses.