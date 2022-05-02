GoM on online gambling, race courses, casinos to meet on Monday

The group of ministers (GoM) on online gambling, race courses and casinos will meet in New Delhi on Monday.

The purpose is to finalise its recommendations on valuation of services provided by casinos, race courses and online gaming portals, and taxability of certain transactions in a casino, with reference to current legal provisions and orders of courts on related matters.

The eight-member GoM, headed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, will also examine whether any change is required in the legal provisions to adopt any better means of valuation of these services under the goods and services tax regime.

While gambling-related activities attract 28% GST, non-gambling activities like gaming attracts 18% GST.