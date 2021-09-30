Goldmedal Hoopla Ceiling Fan: Quiet and super-efficient fans with anti-dust coating

Priced at Rs 3,450, the decorative fan comes coated in a unique and highly specialised anti-dust paint finish.

We have had ceiling fans since the early 1900’s, and they have made a big difference to comfort in our lives, especially before air conditioning. Until recently there was no real advancement in ceiling fans; they were only a device to help move air. Their looks were boring and outdated. Fast forward to the present times and you’ll be amazed at the modern technology that is getting integrated into them. My point is the fan experience will never be the same again. Take for instance, the ‘Hoopla’ fan from Goldmedal Electricals, a leading fast moving electrical goods company. Priced at Rs 3,450, the decorative fan comes coated in a unique and highly specialised anti-dust paint finish.

The Hoopla decorative ceiling fan sports a contemporary design on the traditional 3-blade fans. A modern combination of metallic rings on the motor and premium embellishments on the blades gives it an additional edge over others in the market. Goldmedal’s Hoopla fan comes coated in a unique and highly specialised anti-dust paint finish that prevent dust settlement or paint chipping thereby maintaining the glossy look for longer. Hoopla is available in three sophisticated metallic colours—Champagne Gold, Titanium Silver and Burgundy Brown—that can easily complement trendy interiors and add aesthetic value to any space. As Bishan Jain, director at Goldmedal Electricals, says: “The Hoopla decorative fan boasts an ultra-premium design as well as a powerful motor that promises a super-efficient performance. We aim to offer consumers a stylish variant that is luxurious yet affordable. It has been curated with the needs of the design-conscious and modern Indian populace in mind.”

One of the most powerful fans from the range, Hoopla is powered with a robust 72-watt motor that is coiled with high grade copper windings. The pure grade copper in Hoopla is thermostatically balanced, which ensures maximum conductivity and high efficiency. Hoopla is equipped with wider blades that offer an air delivery of 230 CMM with a big sweep area. In real-time usage, Hoopla is amazingly efficient with a sweep of 1200 mm and runs soundlessly at a high speed of 380 rpm. Compared to switching on the air conditioning, it takes up less energy and you get to save on your utility bill too. It works efficiently, effectively, and looks pleasing to the eyes.

The bottom line: The future is already here in ceiling fans. Smart, tech-savvy companies such as Goldmedal Electricals are here to help you make the jump in replacing your tired, old fashioned fans to new-age ceiling fans that are high on modern technology, comfort and elegant design.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,450