Golden opportunity! Jet Airways is giving you chance to win Maruti Honda Ciaz car, Google Pixel XL 2 smartphone

Jet Airways is celebrating its 25th anniversary. (Reuters)

Jet Airways is celebrating its 25th anniversary and on this grand occasion, it is thanking customers in a special way. The international airline has announced a lucky draw for guests and massive gifts for the winners. People who book tickets on Jet Airways official website jetairways.com or its mobile app between June 1 to June 30, 2018, will be eligible for the contest. The grand prize for the winner will get to drive away an all new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Apart from the grand prize, twenty-five lucky winners will stand a chance to win a Google Pixel 2 XL smartphone. As a special bonus, another twenty-five guests stand to win three nights and four days stay at Marriott Hotels along with free flights on Jet Airways.

Guests who book tickets during the aforementioned period will automatically get enrolled in the lucky draw. Another thing that people need to note is that they need to travel between June 1 and July 31, 2018. For complete terms and conditions please visit the airlines official website or mobile app. This promotional campaign has been rolled out by Jet Airways in association with Indian Oil Aviation and Marriott International. The offer is subject to applicable terms and conditions.

About Jet Airways:

Jet Airways is India’s premier international airline, currently operates flights to 65 destinations, including India and overseas. Jet Airways’ robust domestic India network spans the length and breadth of the country covering metro cities, state capitals and emerging destinations. Beyond India, Jet Airways operates flights to key international destinations in South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America.

The Jet Airways Group currently operates a fleet of 119 aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300, Next Generation Boeing 737s and ATR 72-500/600s.