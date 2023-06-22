GoKwik partners with CRED to enable D2C brands increase conversions, reduce RTO chances

GoKwik and CRED announced a partnership extending CRED’s payment options to brands on the GoKwik platform. The partnership is aimed to enhance the online shopping experience and enable trust for D2C merchants on the GoKwik checkout platform. GoKwik has over 500 D2C brands onboard its platform.

“Merchants on our network will benefit by being able to provide a trusted payment option for CRED members which will help them drive higher conversions, higher prepaid success rates and reduce chances of returns before delivery. CRED members will enjoy a one-click checkout experience on brands using GoKwik’s platform,” said Chirag Taneja, Co-Founder and CEO, GoKwik. With this partnership, CRED pay will be integrated into GoKwik’s range of payments stack at the checkout.

“With the integration of CRED’s payment suite with GoKwik, merchants and CRED members can access a secure, seamless checkout experience and unlock their business’s full potential, and drive discovery and retention,” said Miten Sampat from CRED.

CRED pay is already live on leading GoKwik merchants like Boat, Bombay Shaving Company, The Man Company, Snitch and more. Some of them are already witnessing early successes due to the integration such as upto 20 per cent uplift in prepaid conversion rate and reduction in RTO by about 5-10 per cent, GoKwik said in a statement.

“20 per cent of the total GMV is coming via CRED with prepaid success rate also going up tremendously. We are looking forward to scaling our growth together with CRED and GoKwik,” said Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and CEO, Bombay Shaving Company. “GoKwik gave us an uptick in prepaid revenue and lower RTO rates and the addition of a trusted partner like CRED to GoKwik stack will further improve our pre-paid share,” said Revant Bhate, Founder, Man Matters.